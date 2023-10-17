Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,718,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 235,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

