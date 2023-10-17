CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.46% of CarMax worth $193,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 82,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

