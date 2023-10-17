Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 19.4% in September

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 994,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 833,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $181,524 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 147,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

