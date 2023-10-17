Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Holdings Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.47% of Cboe Global Markets worth $69,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $732,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $163.20. 864,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.32.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.