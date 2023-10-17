Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cencora were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,052 shares of company stock valued at $258,580,567. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 232,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $175.21. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

