CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

