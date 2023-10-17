Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.