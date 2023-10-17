Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.74

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 23507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,040.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Stories

