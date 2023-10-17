Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chase
Chase Trading Up 0.1 %
Institutional Trading of Chase
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $6,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.