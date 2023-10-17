Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

