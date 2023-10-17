Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $201.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

CVX traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $167.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $312.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

