Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $922.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

