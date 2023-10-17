China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,218,300 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 12,005,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 890.3 days.
China Minsheng Banking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGMBF remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About China Minsheng Banking
