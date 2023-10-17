Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.61. 265,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,202. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.70.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

