Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after buying an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

