Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $146.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

