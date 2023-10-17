CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at C$8.86 on Tuesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of C$8.86 and a one year high of C$9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.52.

