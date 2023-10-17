CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Purchases A$37,404.21 in Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Gurgone acquired 24,771 shares of CI Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,404.21 ($23,673.55).

CI Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

CI Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from CI Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. CI Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About CI Resources

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Further Reading

