CIBC Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$16.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.52. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$10.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$789.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

