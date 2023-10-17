Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.39.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ciena

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Institutional Trading of Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock worth $1,363,727 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ciena by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.