Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 8.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $30,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Cintas by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.26. 16,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,961. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $389.48 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

