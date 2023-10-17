Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 692,338 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 3,916,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,131,852. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

