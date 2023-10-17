Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 126,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 570,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 4,385,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.