Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 5,596,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,137,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

