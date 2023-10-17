Citigroup Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to “Buy”

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

