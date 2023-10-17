Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Update

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of CLAR opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Clarus has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,469,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 251,094 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 218,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

