Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

CWAN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 55,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $259,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,309 shares of company stock worth $3,108,125. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,921 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,627,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

