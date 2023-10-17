Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

