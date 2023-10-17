Codex Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.8% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

