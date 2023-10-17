Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

