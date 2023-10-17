Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 39,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,851. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

