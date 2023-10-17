CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLGN opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 292,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.