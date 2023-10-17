Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 1,506,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

