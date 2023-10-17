Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490,570. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.