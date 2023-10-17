Comparing Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85% CBL & Associates Properties -5.42% -9.30% -1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $835.30 million 5.75 $904.43 million $2.09 15.41 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million N/A -$93.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 2 7 0 2.78 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $39.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.27%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.