Comparing Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arizona Sonoran Copper and Hudbay Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.27 billion 1.29 $70.38 million ($0.13) -36.23

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

60.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arizona Sonoran Copper and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arizona Sonoran Copper N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals -2.75% -1.59% -0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arizona Sonoran Copper and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arizona Sonoran Copper 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 119.15%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Arizona Sonoran Copper.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Arizona Sonoran Copper on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. The company's principal asset is the 100% interest in the Cactus Project located in, Casa Grande Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Lalor mine located near Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona; and the Llaguen Project comprising 12 mining concessions covering an area of 8,900 hectares located in Trujillo, Peru. In addition, the company holds interests in Mason project located in Yerington District, Nevada, as well as operations in the mineral reserves and resources in Snow Lake regional deposits. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

