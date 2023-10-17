Comparing Deluxe (DLX) & Its Competitors

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Deluxe to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Deluxe has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deluxe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deluxe Competitors 186 1611 2578 20 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deluxe currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 53.69%. Given Deluxe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Deluxe is more favorable than its competitors.

85.0% of Deluxe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Deluxe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Deluxe pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 506.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 2.37% 24.46% 4.97% Deluxe Competitors -21.50% -879.60% -5.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deluxe and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $2.24 billion $65.39 million 15.50 Deluxe Competitors $1.70 billion $74.58 million 226.61

Deluxe has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Deluxe beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services. It also offers business forms, accessories, advertising specialties, promotional apparel, and retail packaging services; and printed personal and business checks. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

