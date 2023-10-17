Comparing Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gaia 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus price target of $115.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.88%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Gaia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Gaia -7.80% -6.89% -4.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.22 billion 5.48 $195.59 million $2.04 39.54 Gaia $78.97 million 0.73 -$3.10 million ($0.28) -9.71

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Gaia on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which offers content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers category-leading talent that enables to draw speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

