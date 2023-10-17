Comparing Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF – Get Free Report) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) are both consumer durables companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Sony Group 8.08% 13.36% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sony Group $12,273.73 billion 0.01 $6.93 billion $5.47 15.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Electronics Group.

8.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Haier Electronics Group and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sony Group has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Sony Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sony Group is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Summary

Sony Group beats Haier Electronics Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operation of television networks and direct-to-consumer streaming services; operates a visual effects and animation unit; and manages a studio facility. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, as well as compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; recording media, and storage media products; and life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

