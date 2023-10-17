Comparing London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. London Stock Exchange Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. FactSet Research Systems pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. London Stock Exchange Group pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and London Stock Exchange Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 7 4 0 2.15 London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $442.73, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and London Stock Exchange Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.09 billion 8.29 $468.13 million $12.04 37.64 London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $0.55 182.06

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than London Stock Exchange Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of London Stock Exchange Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and London Stock Exchange Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 22.45% 35.44% 14.18% London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats London Stock Exchange Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

