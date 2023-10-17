Comparing Marui Group (MAURY) & Its Competitors

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) is one of 124 public companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Marui Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marui Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marui Group pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.8% and pay out 41.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Marui Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marui Group $1.61 billion $158.90 million 18.88 Marui Group Competitors $956.43 million $103.03 million 148.19

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Marui Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marui Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marui Group 9.92% 8.74% 2.24% Marui Group Competitors -11.82% -2.53% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marui Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marui Group Competitors 351 1472 2653 51 2.53

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 81.56%. Given Marui Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marui Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

