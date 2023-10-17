Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,196 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $56,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ITW traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.34. 216,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.04 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

