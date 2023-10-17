Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $58,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.15. 875,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

