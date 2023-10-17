Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $51.92 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.31. 491,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.45. The firm has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $470.61 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

