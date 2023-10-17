Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $50,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.15. 246,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,711. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.58 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.