Compass Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 4.3% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $59,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $253.82. 243,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,077. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

