Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42,492 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $52,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 110,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.44. 2,600,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,528. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

