Compass Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,848 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Fastenal worth $59,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Fastenal stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,062. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

