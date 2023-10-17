Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,631. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

