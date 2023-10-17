Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $56,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 11.9% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. 2,247,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

